* FTSE 100 down 1.6 pct at 6,202.51 points
* Weak China data hits mining and construction stocks
* Banks weigh as Portugal faces political crisis
* Egypt turmoil further dents sentiment
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 3 Britain's blue chip share index
fell early on Wednesday as lacklustre Chinese economic data and
a political crisis in Portugal cast a shadow.
The FTSE 100 was down 101.4 points, or 1.6 percent,
at 6,202.51 points at 0753 GMT.
Construction materials and mining
stocks were among the biggest losers as data highlighted a
slowdown in construction activity in China, the world's largest
consumer of metals and a driver of global economic growth.
"There's more we need to see out of China before we feel we
can buy any commodity stocks," said Dan Reed, head of
contract-for-difference trading at Beaufort Securities. "I've
been shorting the FTSE since about the 6,300 level."
Short sellers borrow a security and sell it, betting they
will be able to buy it back at a lower price before returning it
to the lender, pocketing the difference.
Reed said he was awaiting decisions from central banks in
Britain and the euro zone, as well as jobs data from the United
States later this week before taking any long-term positions on
the FTSE.
Financial stocks knocked 30 points off the FTSE as a
political crisis in Portugal threatened to derail Lisbon's exit
from an international bailout programme and to reignite a crisis
in the euro zone sovereign debt market.
Appetite for shares was further dented by concerns that
turmoil in Egypt could destabilise the Middle East. That hit
energy companies such as BG Group, which has operations
in the region and fell 2 percent.
Africa-focused oil explorer and producer Tullow Oil
outperformed its peers, rising 2.8 percent to the top of the
FTSE after announcing a "very successful" exploration programme
in Kenya.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)