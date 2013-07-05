LONDON, July 5 Britain's edged lower early on
Friday having enjoyed its biggest gain for 20 months in the
previous session ahead of important jobs data out of the United
States.
London's blue chip index fell 12.17 points, or 0.2
percent to 6,409.50, by 0711 GMT. It enjoyed its biggest gain
since November 2011 on Thursday after the Bank of England and
the European Central Bank signalled extended periods of monetary
stimulus.
In context though the FTSE 100 has only just started to
recover from near 12-percent falls from May highs and remains
down around 6 percent from that level.
Falls were triggered by fears over the growth outlook which
were precipitated by the U.S. Federal Reserve saying it would
likely begin scaling back its stimulus measures by the end of
the year, dependent on economic data.
Investors will therefore focus on U.S. jobs data with the
non-farm payrolls due out at 1230 GMT expected to have increased
by 165,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, which could keep the Fed on track to start
curtailing its monetary stimulus later this year
Alastair Winter, chief economist at Daniel Stewart
Securities, said he sees more volatility in markets surrounding
Fed policy and expected figures above 200,000 or below 100,000
to cause a swing in markets.
(Reporting by David Brett, editing by Tricia Wright)