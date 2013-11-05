* FTSE 100 dips 0.1 pct as RSA and AB Foods weigh on market

* FTSE 100 close to technically overbought territory

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 5 Britain's benchmark equity index, which hit a 5-month high last week, failed to make much headway on Tuesday as a fall in the shares of insurer RSA and ABFoods weighed on the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped by 0.1 percent, or 9.07 points, to 6,754.55 points in early trade, stalling after reaching a 5-month high of 6,819 points last week.

RSA was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling 5.3 percent after it cut its expected annual return on equity target.

AB Foods also fell 2.8 percent, despite posting higher annual profits.

Traders attributed AB Foods' fall to a combination of investors selling out to lock in profits on the stock's rally, which had seen AB Foods hit a record high, and a muted outlook by the company, which expected adjusted earnings per share for the coming year to be similar to 2013.

The FTSE 100 remains up by around 15 percent since the start of 2013, and global stock markets have been underpinned this year by expectations that major central banks will stick with economic stimulus measures that have lifted equities.

However, some traders and strategists said the room for further big moves higher in the near-term was limited.

"If you look at momentum indicators, they are starting to look a bit overbought, and the upside potential is beginning to become limited," said Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry.

The FTSE 100's relative strength indicator (RSI) reading on both a 7 and 14-day basis stands at around the 70 point level - with a level above 70 indicating that a market is in technically "overbought" territory.

Other traders with a more long-term outlook felt any dip on the FTSE would be relatively short-lived and expected the FTSE and European equities to rally into the year-end.

The prospects of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut this week have also propped up European stock markets, and Macquarie equity strategists kept an "overweight" position on European equities. (additional reporting by David Brett, editing by Elizabeth Piper)