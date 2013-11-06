(Corrects attribution in 6th paragraph to Lloyds Bank Private Banking) * FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent * Recovers after finding support at 10-day moving average * Selloff in Experian dampens index's gains By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, Nov 6 Britain's blue chip share index edged higher on Wednesday, with rising sales at housebuilder Persimmon and increased passenger numbers on budget airline Easyjet offering fresh signs of an economic recovery. Easyjet rose 2.2 percent to the top of the blue-chip index after reporting a 5.4 percent increase in October passenger traffic, reinjecting confidence into the airline sector following a profit warning from rival Ryanair earlier this week. "I thought it was harsh that they sold off as badly as they did on the Ryanair numbers. Just the passenger details along with the general improvement in sentiment this morning (mean) they're better bid," said Matt Basi, head of sales trading at CMC Markets. "They trade on a forward PE (price-to-earnings ratio) of 13, they're not an expensive stock, and really within the budget space they're the number one performer." Construction and materials also did well after Persimmon said it was fully sold for the current year, with the weekly private sales rate up around 45 percent since July compared to 2012. "Real estate is doing well, construction is a pretty hot sector right now," said Ashish Misra, head of investment policy and research at Lloyds Bank Private Banking, whose other favoured sectors include technology. "The (UK economic) recovery is not particularly broad-based. It is still focused on property, it is still focused on financial services, it is still focused in the South East of the country, but certainly the signs are encouraging ... We are at a stage now which merits a pro-cyclical stance." The FTSE 100 gained 14.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,760.47 points by 0843 GMT, bouncing up from technical support at the 10-day moving average and moving back towards a 5-month peak of 6,819.86 hit last week. The rise, though, were tempered by a steep fall in Experian . The British credit data provider dropped 6.6 percent, after unveiling broadly flat first half profits and a plan to buy U.S. healthcare data firm Passport Health Communications for $850 million. "We are lowering our rating to 'neutral', reflecting valuation - the shares are close to our price objective after rising 10 percent over the last month - and some disappointment on short-term organic growth," analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note. "Investors may also question the shift in capital allocation to more expensive M&A." (Editing by John Stonestreet)