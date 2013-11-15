* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct at 6,686.04 pts
* Yellen's defence of stimulus boots sentiment
* FTSE could hit 7,000 points in early 2014 - ETX
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 15 Britain's top share index edged
up on Friday, supported by pledges of continued U.S. monetary
stimulus and a rise in Africa-focused oil group Tullow Oil
.
U.S. and Asian stocks rose for a second day after the
Federal Reserve's chairman-designate Janet Yellen defended the
bank's quantitative easing programme on Thursday, dispelling
concerns about an early reduction of the asset purchases.
The quantitative easing programme helped the FTSE 100
rise nearly 20 percent in the past year by driving
investors out of safe bonds into higher yielding assets, such as
stocks.
The FTSE was up 19.91 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,686.04
points at 0911 GMT, building on a 36 points rise on the previous
day when Yellen started her testimony before the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee.
The FTSE 100 has been pulling back since hitting a
five-month high at 6,819 points on Oct. 30, hit by concerns over
an early end to QE and lacklustre corporate results.
"If the U.S. keeps pushing forward I think eventually we'll
jump on their coat tails," Mark Priest, a senior trader at ETX
Capital said, adding the FTSE could hit 7,000 points early next
year.
"The only thing that would stop us is early talk of early
tapering which seems to be more and more distant."
Shares in Tullow, up 1.4 percent, were the top risers on the
FTSE after the firm said it had restarted operations in northern
Kenya after reaching a deal with local leaders to prevent a
repeat of protests that halted work last month.
Utility group Centrica pinned back the FTSE, falling
for a second day as a string of analysts cut their target prices
for the stock after a profit warning on Thursday.
"On one hand, profits are being eroded by competitive
pressures in energy retail and power generation; on the other
the politic rhetoric in the media is hostile due to perceived
profiteering," JP Morgan said in a note.
"Until the public and political climate becomes more
constructive, we see limited share price upside for either
Centrica or (peer) SSE."
Shares in SSE were little changed.
In a tactical note, Morgan Stanley estimated that there was
70 percent to 80 percent probability that Centrica would fall
relative to the industry over the next 15 days.