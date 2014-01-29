* FTSE 100 index rises 0.9 percent
* Tracks broad market bounce after Turkey hikes rates
sharply
* Miners rally after positive company news
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 29 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday, tracking a rally in global stocks after Turkey
sharply hike interest rates to defend its currency, with miners
leading the market higher following positive corporate news.
Equity investors, jittery over recent currency turmoil in
emerging markets that could affect the pace of the global
economic recovery, increased their exposure to riskier assets
after Turkey acted to prevent its lira from sliding further.
Analysts stayed cautious on the market's outlook.
"It's a positive knee-jerk reaction to a policy response.
But the underlying concern is that domestic demand gets killed
because you are tightening monetary policy so aggressively,"
Graham Bishop, senior strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"We are cautious. It's not a conducive backdrop for the
market to go higher as concerns about valuations, earnings and
emerging markets are continuing."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which slipped almost 5
percent last week, climbed 0.9 percent to 6,632.85 points by
0902 GMT.
The mining index gained 2.1 percent, helped by
a 5 percent rise in Anglo American to the top of the
FTSE 100 after it reported a better than expected rise in iron
ore production in the fourth quarter.
Antofagasta rose 4.8 percent after the Chilean
miner posted record full year copper productions and said its
cash costs for this year would be in line with 2013.
Banking shares were also in demand, with the UK sector index
up 1 percent on expectations that the UK housing
market will stay strong.
British house prices continued to rocket higher on an annual
basis, but the surge slowed in January after the biggest monthly
jump in more than four years in December, mortgage lender
Nationwide said.
"The UK banks and housebuilders appear to be benefiting from
the momentum in house prices and I see that continuing," Gerard
Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.
Bovis Homes was up 1.7 percent, helping the Thomson
Reuters UK Homebuilding index to gain 1.5
percent.