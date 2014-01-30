* FTSE 100 falls 0.3 pct in early session trading
* Drop in Diageo takes most points off FTSE
* Emerging markets concerns weigh on equity markets
* Too risky to buy in now, say analysts and traders
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 30 Britain's main equity index fell
for the seventh time in eight sessions on Thursday, as a drop in
the shares of drinks group Diageo and concerns about
problems in emerging markets weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.3
percent, or 21.63 points, at 6,522.65 points in early session
trading, pushing the index close to its lowest level since
mid-December.
A 4.2 percent fall at Diageo took the most points off the
FTSE, after the world's biggest distilled spirits company
reported a slowdown in net sales growth due to weakness in
China, Thailand and Nigeria.
Social unrest and currency problems in emerging markets such
as Thailand, Turkey and Argentina have knocked back global
equities this week, along with lingering concerns about an
economic slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy
and biggest consumer of metals.
A Markit/HSBC survey on Thursday pointed to fresh signs of a
weak start for China in 2014, which further weighed on the FTSE
and its mining stocks, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index
falling 0.3 percent.
"Poor data from China is always going to have a knock-on
effect on the market," said IPR Capital director Steven Mayne.
Although many investors expect the FTSE to eventually hit a
record 7,000 point level in the first quarter, helped by signs
of a gradual rebound in the British and world economy, Mayne and
others said now was not the time to buy into the market.
The FTSE 100 rose 14.4 percent in 2013 to post its best
annual gain since 2009, but has struggled to break above its
2013 peaks at the start of 2014.
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said the FTSE was
vulnerable to further drops that could push it down to the 6,500
or 6,422 point levels - with 6,422 points marking a low point
reached in December.
Perry said it would be better to wait to see if the FTSE
could rebound from those low levels before buying back in.
"The markets are coming under pressure on those long bull
runs that they've had," he said.