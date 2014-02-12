* UK mining index hits 3-month high, up 0.8 pct
* FTSE 100 rises 0.2 pct, gains for 6th straight session
* Morrison up on report family gauge buyout firms interest
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 12 Rising shares in mining
companies, lifted by robust data from China, helped the UK
mining index hit a three-month high on Wednesday, while WM
Morrison rose on a report that its founding family was
considering taking the retailer private.
The UK mining index rose 0.8 percent to the top
of the sectoral gainers' list after figures showed that the
value of overall imports and exports in China, the world's
second-largest economy, rose around 10 percent last month.
Miner Anglo American was up 1.3 percent, Diversified
global miner BHP Billiton advanced 1 percent and Vedanta
Resources was up 0.8 percent.
"Economic data from China is providing a lift to the mining
sector, easing fears with regards to a potential slowdown in
commodity demand," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
"The health of the Chinese economy remains an important
factor for the FTSE 100 index, with the mining sector still
highly weighted," he added.
The UK mining index, which touched its highest level since
early November, helped the blue-chip FTSE 100 index rise
for a sixth straight session to a two-week high. The index was
up 0.2 percent at 6,682.63 points by 0902 GMT.
WM Morrison Supermarkets, which rose 3.3 percent on
a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter,
that the founding family had contacted private-equity funds to
weigh their interest in taking the retailer private.
"In an increasingly tough sector Morrison continues to
struggle. A possible return to private ownership will
potentially allow a more major overhaul of the company away from
the constant gaze of shareholders," Bowman said.
Investors remained cautious ahead of an inflation report at
1030 GMT. Focus will be on Bank of England Governor Mark Carney,
who will try to come up with a more credible commitment to keep
rates at a record low, after the Bank's previous guidance was
overtaken by a plunge in British unemployment.
The FTSE 100 index has rebounded from its December lows,
which have acted as the springboard for a decent bounce.
"The chart shows that this move has lifted the FTSE back
above its 50-day moving average and the short-term outlook
remains encouraging, with most indicators pointing towards
further upside," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles
Stanley, said, adding the next upside target for the index was
6,750 points.