(Repeats to attach to headline. No changes to text)

LONDON Mar 19 Britain's top share index edged lower early on Monday having ended the previous session at a fresh 2012 high, with banks, which have led the market higher over recent days, the top fallers.

London's blue-chip index fell 14.55 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,951.03, by 0808 GMT.

Banks, which gained 6 percent last week, were the top fallers as the sector neared technically overbought levels according to its relative strength index. (Written by David Brett)