LONDON, March 20 Britain's blue-chip index traded lower early on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks amid renewed signs that demand from top metals consumer China may be slowing.

The FTSE 100 fell 28.02 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,932.52 by 0811 GMT, further retreating from an eight-month closing high of 5,965.58 on Friday.

Mining stocks knocked around 40 points off the index as the sector shed 1.7 percent.

BHP Billiton the world's biggest miner, fell 1.9 percent after saying it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)