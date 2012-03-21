LONDON March 21 (London) - Britain's top share index rose 0.3 percent in early trade, paring the previous sessions, as investors bought in on the dips in miners and banks ahead of the UK budget due later in the session.

London's blue-chip index was up 27.28 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,918.69, by 0812 GMT, having shed 1.2 percent on Tuesday as investors were spooked by comments from BHP Billiton over slowing demand from China, which had been bubbling under the surface since the weekend.

The main focus for UK investors on Wednesday will be the UK budget, where British finance minister George Osborne looks set to divert attention from the country's limp economy with politically driven tax measures, aiming to appease both parties in the ruling coalition and keep financial markets onside.

Serco was the top FTSE 100 riser, up 3.4 percent after HSBC upgraded its recommendation on the outsourcer to "overweight" from "neutral", saying Serco is its preferred pick among UK outsourcers that will likely see further pressure from UK government austerity. (Written by David Brett)