LONDON March 26 Strength in heavyweight commodity stocks and banks hauled Britain's FTSE 100 index higher in early deals on Monday, extending Friday's late rally as investors sought some bargains following recent falls in the risk-sensitive sectors.

At 0806 GMT, the UK blue-chip index was up 21.76 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,876.75, having gained 0.2 percent on Friday.

Aberdeen Asset Management was also in demand, up 1.6 percent as the fund manager said in a trading update that its clients added 1.4 billion pounds of new money to its range of funds in the first two months of the year, as investors recovered their appetite for risk and returned to buying equity products. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)