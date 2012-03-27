LONDON, March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 advanced in early trade on Tuesday, extending solid gains in the previous session as expectations of further monetary easing in the United States supported sentiment.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday an ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment, boosting demand expectations for risk assets such as commodities and equities.

At 0806 GMT, the UK blue-chip index was up 21.02 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,924.76, after posting its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Monday.

Royal Bank of Scotland topped the chart after people familiar with the matter said Britain has held talks to sell part of its stake in the bank to Abu Dhabi investors. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)