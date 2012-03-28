LONDON, March 28 Britain's top share index opened lower on Wednesday, heading towards the bottom of its recent range, with heavyweight miners hit by concerns over future demand after an earnings miss and cautious outlook from steelmaker Evraz.

By 0701 GMT the FTSE 100 was down 13.96 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,855.59 points, adding to a drop of 0.6 percent loss in the previous session and on track to brake a three-month long winning streak with a slightly lower showing in March.

Companies going ex-dividend on Wednesday, chiefly in the insurance sector, knocked around 5 points off the index. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)