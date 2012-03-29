LONDON Mar 29 Britain's FTSE 100 opened slightly lower on Thursday, adding to the previous session's fall as growth concerns crimped the end of a bumper first quarter and set up a test of the March lows.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent at 5,799.22 points, adding to Wednesday's 1 percent fall after a fresh batch of weaker-than-expected U.S. data prompted some profit taking.

The UK's blue-chip index was on course to test the March 7 low.

"The move sets up the index for a test of the March 7 bottom at 5755.70. A trade through this level is likely to trigger an acceleration to the downside as more longs are expected to pare their positions," James A. Hyerczyk, technical analyst at Autochartist, said in a note. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)