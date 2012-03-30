LONDON March 30 Britain's top share index pushed higher in early deals on Friday, rallying after recent sharp falls on the final session of the month and the first-quarter, supported by a rebound from recently hard-pressed commodity and banking issues.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 21.58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,763.61, having dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday to reach a closing low for the month.

Miners provided the biggest boost for the blue chips as copper prices rallied 0.5 percent after a recent drop, with Kazakhmys the top performer, up 2.2 percent, helped by positive comment from Nomura. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)