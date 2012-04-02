LONDON April 2 Strong gains by mining stocks helped pull Britain's top share index higher on the first session of the second-quarter after surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 12.19 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,783.03, having gained 0.5 percent on Friday.

Rio Tinto was the top blue-chip gainer, up 1.9 percent, heading a firmer mining sector as copper prices pushed higher in reaction to the strong data from China, the world's top metals consumer.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 easily beating forecasts of 50.5.