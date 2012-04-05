LONDON April 5 Britain's top share index rallied modestly in early deals on Thursday following hefty falls in the previous session, led higher by strength in heavyweight mining stocks as further encouraging data from China improved the demand picture for metals and offset worries elsewhere in the global economy.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 14.91 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,718.68, having dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday.

Miners provided the biggest boost for the blue chips as the sector tracked a firmer copper price, which recovered after its biggest fall in nearly two months in the previous session, aided by data showing a sustained growth in top metal consumer China's services sector.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC China Services Purchasing Managers Index stood at 53.3 last month, down slightly from February's 53.9, but signalling healthy growth with the new business sub-index extending an unbroken run of expansion to 40 months.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)