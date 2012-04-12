LONDON April 12 Britain's top share index ticked higher in early deals on Thursday, carrying over the previous session's rally after sharp falls on Tuesday, with risk-sensitive miners and banking stocks both up.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 5.26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,640.00, having gained 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

Weakness in energy stocks, however, limited the blue-chip gains, with Royal Dutch Shell the biggest faller, down 1.4 percent after an oil sheen spotted near one of the firm's platforms in the central Gulf of Mexico has caused the company to send a spill response vessel and seek aircraft overflights, a Shell spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)