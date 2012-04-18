LONDON April 18 Britain's top share index ticked lower in early deals on Wednesday, consolidating the previous session's strong gains as investors sought fresh direction, albeit with ex-dividend factors accounting for most of the falls.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 15.04 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,751.91, having leapt 1.8 percent higher on Tuesday, holding just below the level at which it started April and after a roller-coaster ride so far this month.

Ex-dividend considerations knocked 9.10 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Aggreko, BAE Systems, Capita, Kazakhmys, Legal & General, Old Mutual - including a special dividend - Petrofac, Resolution, Smith & Nephew, and Tullow Oil all trading without their payout attractions.

Tesco was the top blue-chip gainer, up 2 percent as the world's No. 3 retailer said it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) this year overhauling its core UK business as it seeks to win back market share and restore sales growth.

The retailer posted a 1.6 percent rise in full-year group profit before tax and one-off items to 3.9 billion pounds, broadly in line with an average forecast of 3.88 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6279 British pounds) (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)