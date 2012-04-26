LONDON, April 26 Britain's top share index opened slightly higher on Thursday, maintaining its positive momentum, led up by energy stocks as investors welcomed better than expected results from Royal Dutch Shell.

The UK blue chip index was 11.53 points, or 0.2 percent, firmer at 5,730.42 by 0708 GMT, having closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, shrugging off UK GDP figures showing Britain slipped back into recession.

Integrated oil stocks added nearly 14 points to the index, after Royal Dutch Shell unveiled an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, as higher oil prices outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)