LONDON, June 26 Britain's top shares edged higher on Tuesday after steep falls in the previous session, with the market supported by a rise in miners, although muted expectations from this week's European Union summit to resolve the debt crisis kept a lid on gains.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 15.60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,465.59. The UK blue chip index fell 1.1 percent on Monday, its lowest close in nearly two weeks and its biggest daily fall since June 1.

Miners, up 0.7 percent, featured among the top gainers, mirroring gains in copper, which rose on a weaker dollar and short covering. Energy shares were up 0.5 percent.

Petrofac rose 3.2 percent to feature among the top gainers after the company said it remained on course to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)