* FTSE rises 0.5 pct after four-day losing streak

* Bank stocks feature on FTSE's leaderboard

* Europe debt woes likely to make rally short-lived -traders

* Glencore down on doubts about Xstrata merger

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 27 Britain's benchmark share index rose on Wednesday after a four-day losing streak, with gains in banking stocks helping prop up the market while traders said the rally could soon peter out due to persistent worries over Europe's debt crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 25.55 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,472.51 points.

The index has traded within a tight range from around 5,435-5,514 points since the start of the week, but is down some 3 percent from a peak of just under 5,624 points on June 20 - indicating a broader downwards trend.

Banks were among the best performers but traders said investors were only buying them on a speculative basis following sharp falls due to worries over their exposure to Europe's debt crisis.

"I bought some RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) and Barclays yesterday and I've just unwound some of that," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.

Barclays and rival bank Lloyds were both up around 1.3 percent, while RBS rose 1.2 percent. The FTSE 350 banking index rose 0.8 percent but remains down by around 10 percent since the start of 2012.

XSTRATA, GLENCORE DEAL EYED

Mining company Glencore's shares were down 1.7 percent on doubts about its planned $26 billion takeover of rival Xstrata sparked after Qatar - Xstrata's second-largest shareholder - asked for better terms.

Xstrata shares edged up 0.2 percent, as Glencore said it would consider changing some of the terms of the deal.

"I would be looking to buy Xstrata stock on weakness this morning. I don't personally believe that Glencore will walk away," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Traders said the FTSE's rally may be short-lived given the backdrop of the spreading debt crisis, which has driven Spain and Cyprus to seek European aid in recent days.

Disagreements between the region's policymakers over how to deal with the turmoil are weighing on investors' confidence ahead of a European Union summit later this week.

Late on Tuesday German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea of common euro zone bonds, saying Europe would not share total debt liability "as long as I live".

Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading and risk at Tavira Securities, said investors were holding off from taking major positions of the summit as many felt equities markets would soon lose ground again.

"I don't think that people are leveraging into this market. The market could easily fall back," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Stonestreet)