LONDON, June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 jumped to a one-week high in early trade on Friday, as an unexpected raft of measures to tackle the euro zone crisis lifted risk appetite and bolstered banks.

The benchmark index was up 1.5 percent, or 84.73 points, at 5,577.77 points by 0703 GMT. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)