LONDON, July 2 Britain's top shares saw a modest early rise on Monday, consolidating after a sharp advance in the previous session, with gains likely to be limited by tepid Chinese manufacturing data which reignited concerns about the global economy.

The FTSE 100 was up 5.48 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,576.63 by 0701 GMT, having lurched 1.4 percent higher on Friday, triggered by bold measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)