LONDON, July 4 Britain's top share index edged lower on Wednesday, having hit two-month highs in the previous session, with U.S. markets closed for a holiday and investors pausing ahead of the Bank of England rates decision due on Thursday.

By 0703 GMT, London's blue chip index was down 13.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,674.33, after hitting its highest close since early May on Tuesday and having risen 8.6 percent in three trading days as investors readied themselves for more economic stimulus after surprise action last week at an EU summit to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Trading is likely to be thin on Wednesday as U.S. markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.

The FTSE 100 was also nearing technical resistance as gains over the last few sessions have seen the index approach the 61.8 percent retracement of the fall from mid-March, when Spain reignited euro zone debt concerns, to the index's recent low in early June. (Written by David Brett)