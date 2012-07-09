LONDON July 9 Britain's top shares ticked higher in early trade on Monday, recovering after falls on Friday, with investors weighing hopes for further easing of monetary policy in the U.S. and China against caution ahead of the second-quarter earnings season.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 6.87 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,669.50, having lost 0.5 percent on Friday when investors cashed in on gains of 3.6 percent over the previous five sessions after unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs data.

The U.S. jobs report knocked confidence in the recovery of the world's biggest economy, although it raised hopes for a further easing in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Sasin Bangkok Forum on Monday that U.S. policymakers should unleash a new round of bond purchases to bring down unemployment, even at the risk of driving inflation temporarily higher.

Meanwhile, China's annual consumer inflation cooled more than expected to 2.2 percent in June, from May's 3.0 percent, data showed on Monday, giving Beijing more scope to ease monetary policy to support growth without stoking upward price pressures.

The country's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest rates last week for the second time in a month in a bid to bolster growth. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Tricia Wright)