LONDON July 11 Britain's top share index fell early on Wednesday, paring the previous session's gains and falling in tandem with overnight losses on Wall Street as a mood of caution prevailed against the backdrop of waning global and corporate growth.

By 0706 GMT, London's blue chip index was down 33.85 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,630.22 points, having added 0.7 percent on Tuesday as investors bought on the dips after two consecutive trading days of losses.

The FTSE 100 is range bound in the short term bouncing between 5,600 and 5,700.

The 5,700 level is technically significant as it is the 61.8 retracement of a fall which began in March - when euro sovereign debt worries resurfaced - and bottomed out at the beginning of June, as expectations of central bank intervention grew.

Coordinated intervention by European and Chinese policymakers may have come too late to help corporate earnings in the current quarter.

U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day after a sales warning from engine maker Cummins Inc came on top of earlier weak forecasts from chipmakers Applied Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices.

UK-listed ICAP shed 0.4 percent early on after the world's largest derivatives broker said it was bringing forward plans to slash 50 million pounds ($77.5 million) of annual costs to counter a trading slowdown that forced the brokerage's revenue down 9 per cent in the last quarter. (Written by David Brett)