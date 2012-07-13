LONDON, July 13 Britain's top share index advanced on Friday, led higher by mining stocks boosted by China Q2 growth data which met forecasts but fuelled expectations of more moves to stimulate the world's second largest economy.

The FTSE 100 was up 30.42 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,638.67 by 0702 GMT, regaining ground after a 1.0 percent drop in the previous session when global growth concerns took their toll on investor sentiment.

China saw growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, bang in line with market expectations but the slowest pace since the January-March quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter of slower growth.

Strong mining stocks added most points to the index on Friday, tracking gains in copper prices.

