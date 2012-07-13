* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 13 Britain's leading shares rose on Friday, boosted by commodity stocks after growth rates in China slowed, fuelling expectations of more moves to stimulate the world's second largest economy.

The FTSE 100 was up 19.36 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,627.61 by 0836 GMT, regaining ground after a 1.0 percent drop in the previous session when fading hopes of near-term monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve knocked sentiment.

Miners and energy stocks, drags on the index on Thursday, recovered after China's growth rate slowed to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, right in line with expectations and amid signs that policy action already taken in Beijing was stabilising the economy.

While the rate confirmed a sixth consecutive quarter of slower growth, some traders had feared the reading could have come in below 7 percent.

"Any sign of any sort of weakness, everyone's going to clamour to central banks to be the saviours... It's good for the market that there is (stimulus) expectation but it will create volatility," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

"...You're going to get the expectation of central bank action and then it doesn't happen necessarily."

Investors remained concerned over the euro zone debt crisis after Moody's unexpectedly cut Italy's sovereign rating by two notches, just hours before the country holds a bond auction.

UBS has maintained its preference for the FTSE 100 relative to the mid-cap FTSE 250, betting on blue-chips' outperformance in a weak economic backdrop, particularly when the slowdown is concentrated in Europe and the UK, where the FTSE 250 has greater exposure.

The bank says against a low-growth, volatile backdrop it continues to favour dividends as a theme. The FTSE 100 offers a 4.4 percent dividend yield, 90 basis points higher than that on the FTSE 250, which is nearly the widest gap in 20 years.

"For the session ahead, being able to hold on to this upbeat feel may be a big ask, as the continuous drip feed of negative news from Europe and the U.S. will challenge even the most optimistic of punters," Andrew Taylor, strategist at GFT Markets, said in a note.

"However, with a recent sell-off in risk assets, a retracement is on the cards as traders reduce positions leading into the weekend."

Banks, vulnerable to financial stress in the euro zone, managed slight gains, as investors waited for U.S. peers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo to kick off the sector's earnings season later in the day. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by John Stonestreet)