LONDON July 16 Britain's top share index ticked lower in early deals on Monday, consolidating Friday's rally as investors look ahead to more U.S. earnings reports and a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week to provide near-term direction.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 16.35 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,64.70, having closed 1.0 percent higher on Friday to end a volatile week almost where it started last Monday, at 5,662.

G4S was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, down 6.6 percent and extending its declines into a third-straight session, as the security firm continues to be hit by its failure to deliver on a high profile security contract for London's Olympic Games. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)