LONDON July 17 Britain's top share index was flat in early deals on Tuesday, marking time ahead of a key testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which could open the door to new monetary stimulus measures after more weak U.S. economic data.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.72 points, or 0.01 percent at 5,671.61, having closed 0.1 percent lower on Monday when concern about the outlook for corporate earnings and weak U.S. retail sales data kept investors cautious.

Fed chairman Bernanke will present his latest monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday against a background of lacklustre growth at home and a festering sovereign debt crisis in Europe that is increasingly preoccupying U.S. policymakers.

Gains in energy stocks and banks provided the underlying support for the blue chips on hopes for fresh stimulus measures, with Libor rate-scandal hit Barclays the top performer, rallying 1.8 percent.

Plumbing supplies group Wolseley was the biggest individual faller, shedding 3.9 percent as it said it has decided to explore strategic options for the future of its businesses in France, with difficult market conditions in continental Europe continuing. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)