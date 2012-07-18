(Refiles to add dateline, sign-off, contact info)

LONDON July 18 Britain's top share index bounced higher on Wednesday, recouping around half of the previous session's losses in tandem with overnight gains on Wall Street, as hopes of further monetary stimulus continued to prevent the index from further falls.

The UK blue chip index was up 16.09 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,645.18 by 0707 GMT, having closed 0.6 percent lower in the previous session. The index is expected to remain technically rangebound in the near term,

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver further testimony to the U.S. Congress today, having just echoed previous statements in his comments on Tuesday but still having left the door open to more stimulus.

"QE3 is almost certainly coming at some point during H2 this year, but the short-lived impact of the Fed's prior stimulus efforts should remind investors not to get too excited by the prospect," Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt, said.

Stimulus hopes should provide a floor to any downside for beaten-down cyclical stocks such as the banks, which are trading on a below par 12-month forward price-to-earnings 8.9 times respectively compared with the FTSE 100 on 9.8 times.

(Reporting by David Brett)