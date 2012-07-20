LONDON, July 20 Weaker financial stocks, coupled with a decline in heavyweight telecoms group Vodafone, pushed Britain's benchmark share index lower on Friday, although the index remained on track to record its seventh straight week of gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 18.1 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,696.09 points in early morning trade - dipping below the key 5,700 point technical level and easing back after a 0.5 percent gain on Thursday.

Vodafone fell 1.3 percent to after the world's largest mobile operator by revenue posted a sharp decline in organic growth during the first quarter.

Banks were the biggest sectorial drag on the blue chips with traders also citing persistent worries over Spain's economic problems and the broader euro zone sovereign debt crisis as another factor weighing on the stock market.

"I do see profit taking coming in sooner rather than later. I don't see how the UK and European markets can keep ignoring Spanish bond yields at above seven percent," said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)