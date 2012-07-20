* FTSE 100 dips 0.3 percent, pushed lower by banks and Vodafone

* Insurer Resolution slides after cancelling share buyback

* Traders see FTSE 100 in 5,600-5,700 range in near term

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 20 Weaker financial stocks, coupled with a decline in heavyweight telecoms group Vodafone, pushed Britain's benchmark share index lower on Friday, although the index remained on track to record its seventh straight week of gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 15.95 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,698.24 points in early morning trade. The index had risen 0.5 percent on Thursday to finish at its highest closing level since May 3.

But although the FTSE 100 has held up above the key 5,600 point technical level, it has failed to make much headway beyond the 5,700 point mark, reflecting ongoing concerns over the weakening global economy.

Banks were the biggest drag on blue chip stocks, with traders cited persistent worries over Spain's economic problems and the broader crisis in European government bond markets in which banks are heavily invested.

"I do see profit taking coming in sooner rather than later. I don't see how the UK and European markets can keep ignoring Spanish bond yields at above seven percent," said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

Insurer Resolution also fell sharply, dropping around 6 percent after it cancelled a 250 million pound ($392.72 million) share buyback scheme.

The stock was the most-heavily traded share on the FTSE 100, trading at around 90 percent of its average 90-day volume, compared to the FTSE which was trading at just 6 percent of its average 90-day volume.

VODAFONE FALLS

Vodafone fell around 2 percent after the world's largest mobile operator by revenue posted a sharp decline in organic growth during the first quarter.

"Vodafone has provided a relatively sluggish trading statement which is just shy of expectations. In addition to the previously announced writedown of its assets, the situation in southern Europe continues to be troublesome both in economic and competitive terms," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

The FTSE 100 has been stuck in a tight trading range between 5,600 and 5,700 since late June after rallying 7.6 percent in 6 weeks as central banks in Europe and China took action to try help stimulate global growth and help boost company profits.

Many traders have opted to take small, short-term positions within this range, looking to buy at the bottom of it and sell at the top of the range.

They added that certain technical indicators would continue to encourage investors to buy the FTSE at around the 5,600 point mark in the near term, such as the fact that the index has traded above its 100-day moving average point of around 5,650.

Expectations that central banks may also inject fresh liquidity into markets to fight off the global economic slowdown have also prevented a deeper sell-off in equities for now.

"There is a positive bias," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.

($1 = 0.6366 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Patrick Graham)