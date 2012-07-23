LONDON, July 23 Britain's top shares fell sharply on Monday, extending the previous session's losses in a broad-based sell-off, on mounting concerns Spain might require a full sovereign bailout.

Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen governments were ready to follow the two regions.

The FTSE 100 was down 49.98 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,601.79 by 0708 GMT, having fallen 1.1 percent on Friday on worries Spain could be forced to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland to seek international help.

"Greece is not far from leaving the euro which is not as big a deal as it was one year ago, but Spain was not as much a worry a year ago and is an enormously big deal today," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)