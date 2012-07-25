LONDON July 25 Britain's top share index eased back on Wednesday, extending recent sharp falls into a fourth straight session, tracking declines on Wall Street and in Asia as worries that Spain may need a full debt bailout continued to dog global markets.

The main early direction, however, was dictated by a batch of blue chip earnings, with BT Group and British American Tobacco big fallers as their latest updates failed to impress, while British Land and ARM Holdings got a boost from well-received results.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 16.51 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,482.72, having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday to end below 5,500 level for the first time since June 28. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Atul Prakash)