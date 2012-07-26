LONDON, July 26 Britain's blue-chip index was little changed in early deals on Thursday, hovering around a one-month low as investors digested another mixed bag of earnings, with falls by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group the main drag.

The FTSE 100 index was 4.89 points, or 0.1 percent, at 0705 GMT after hitting a four-week closing low of 5,498.32 points hit on Wednesday.

Both Royal Dutch and BG Group saw their second-quarter results miss forecasts, with the shares down 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, the top two blue chip losers. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)