LONDON July 27 Britain's top share index pushed higher on Friday, extending the previous session's strong gains in tandem with leaps overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, on hopes that central bank meetings next week will take steps to help the struggling global economy.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 8.41 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,581.57, having jumped 1.4 percent on Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was needed to preserve the euro, boosting hopes for more decisive action in the single currency's debt crisis.

Another crop of corporate earnings provided the main direction early on.

Barclays was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 4 percent, after beating expectations with an underlying half-year profit of more than 4 billion pounds. The British bank apologised for an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked it and the banking industry in the past month.

Publishing group Pearson and miner Anglo American were the top fallers, down 2.7 percent and 2.1 percent respectively, as their updates disappointed.

