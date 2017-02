LONDON, July 30 Britain's benchmark share index opened flat on Monday, as traders and investors eyed possible new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve this week to fight off the global economic slowdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.72 points, or 0.01 percent, at 5,627.93 points by 0705 GMT, having risen 1 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)