* FTSE 100 rises 0.5 percent

* Traders cite expectations of new central bank stimulus measures

* Financial stocks among top performers

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 30 Britain's benchmark share index rose on Monday, as expectations that central banks might introduce fresh stimulus measures to fight off the global economic slowdown boosted financial stocks such as insurer Aviva .

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 25.91 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,653.18 points, marking its third consecutive session of gains and building on a 1 percent rise on Friday.

Comments from European policymakers, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ECB President Mario Draghi, to vow to take all steps to fight the euro zone sovereign debt crisis boosted equity markets and heavyweight financial stocks.

"The market's up on the back of the comments made by Draghi and Merkel. I have a small positive, upwards bias," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides, who added he had recently bought some insurance, banking and utility stocks.

Insurer Aviva was among the best-performing stocks on the FTSE 100, while banks also performed well with the FTSE 350 banking index rising 0.9 percent.

Aviva shares were further boosted by a report in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper that it had received a number of unsolicited approaches from financial and private equity buyers for its U.S. life insurance unit estimated to be worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).

"In our view, a sale of the U.S. life unit at a reasonable price would be a major positive catalyst for Aviva shares," Morgan Stanley wrote in a research note, keeping an "overweight" rating on Aviva.

Still, some traders expressed scepticism over whether the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve would announce new measures to tackle Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the slowing global economy at their policy meetings this week.

"My own view is we won't see quantitative easing from the Fed and we don't really know what the ECB may actually agree on. Our general view is that we would be 'neutral' or sellers in this market," said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

DEFENSIVE STOCKS SLIP

Investors' willingness to take on stocks generally considered as more risky, such as banks and insurers, due to the expectations of new central bank stimulus measures, were also highlighted by falls in stocks on Monday seen as defensive plays.

Supermarket retailer Tesco slipped 0.4 percent while consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser fell 1.6 percent, as it warned of tough trading conditions in southern Europe while posting higher interim earnings.

Traders said they expected the FTSE to remain within the 5,500-,5700 point range in which it has been over the last month, while uncertainty remained over the European debt crisis, which has led to a bailout for Greece and debt-ridden Spanish banks and threatens to spread throughout the region.

The FTSE 100 has risen above its 200-day simple moving average of around 5,620 points, which is often taken as a sign by technical traders to buy the index, but remains below peaks of above 5,700 points reached around July 20.

Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry said some investors might be getting carried away with the expectation of new stimulus measures from the ECB in the near term.

Euro zone policymakers and diplomats have also told Reuters that they see September as a 'crunch time' for the currency bloc.

"The central banks could potentially do some supportive action, but the market does have a tendency to get overly bullish in these scenarios," he said. ($1 = 0.6364 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)