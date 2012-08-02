LONDON Aug 2 Britain's top share index ticked higher in early deals on Thursday, as investors awaited monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, with further action expected to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0711 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 10.37 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,723.19, having closed 1.4 percent stronger on Wednesday at its highest closing level since July 19.

ECB President Mario Draghi faces intense pressure from investors, European leaders and even the United States to deliver on last week's pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro when the bank meets. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)