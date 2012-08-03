LONDON Aug 3 Britain's top shares were higher in early deals on Friday, recovering after sharp falls in the previous session, led by gains in risk-sensitive energy and mining stocks as commodity prices steadied.

At 0711 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 17.51 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,679.81, having shed 0.9 percent in a volatile session on Thursday after the European Central Bank failed to deliver widely expected stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Investors in London shrugged aside the disappointment over the lack of ECB action, however, to focus on hopes that expected weak July U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch further stimulus measures.

U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise by 100,000 in July, after an 80,000 increase in June, with the unemployment rate seen static at 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Tricia Wright)