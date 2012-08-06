LONDON Aug 6 Britain's benchmark share index fell on Monday, easing off a three-month high reached in the previous session, led by heavyweight energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent, or 16 points, at 5,771.28 points by 0706 GMT.

Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry said investors were pausing for breath after ending last week with a strong 2.2 percent gain. "After a rise like that, you're always going to get a little bit of a reality check," he added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Simon Jessop)