* FTSE 100 falls 0.3 pct, coming down off 3-month highs

* Centrica worst-performing stock, hit by Deutsche downgrade

* M&S rises 2.2 percent on bid speculation

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 6 Weaker utility stocks pushed Britain's benchmark share index down from a three-month high reached in the previous session, with some traders anticipating that worries over Europe's debt crisis could cause the market's recent rally to sputter.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent, or 17.45 points, at 5,769.83 points.

The FTSE 100 rose 2.2 percent on Friday to close at its highest level in more than three months, on strong signals the European Central Bank would act when necessary to counter the region's sovereign debt crisis.

JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond said there could still be some way to go before investors saw concrete action, given disagreements among policymakers.

"Much has been said but little has been done," he said.

M&S UP ON BID TALK

Utility group Centrica was the worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100, falling 1.5 percent while rival SSE declined by 0.7 percent as Deutsche Bank cut its ratings on both stocks to "hold" from "buy".

"We see lower growth prospects for the (firms') upstream businesses," Deutsche said in a research note.

Marks & Spencer topped the leaderboard, rising 2.3 percent after the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that the retailer company was being lined up as a potential bid target. M&S declined to comment.

Charles Stanley technical analysts said in a note that the FTSE 100 could still rise further, despite the underlying poor economic backdrop, and could breach the technically important 5,800 level.

Security sales trader Jawaid Afsar also felt this was possible, and added he would use any dips in the market to buy short-term holdings in financial and mining stocks.

"We'll trade in a tight range this week but I've got a feeling we could go through the 5,800 level. There's still a lot of bullishness out there," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Stonestreet)