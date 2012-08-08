LONDON Aug 8 Britain's top share index retreated from four-month highs in early deals on Wednesday, with AstraZeneca dragging drugmakers down after a drug flop and energy shares tracking a decline in crude oil prices.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 24.44 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,816.00, after climbing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.

Energy shares were down as crude prices fell 0.6 percent. BP dropped 1.2 percent, while BG Group dropped 0.9 percent.

AstraZeneca fell 2.2 percent after an experimental drug for severe sepsis from the company and BTG failed to help patients in a mid-stage clinical trial and its development will now be halted, BTG said on Wednesday.

Global miner Rio Tinto was up 0.9 percent. It posted a 34 percent drop in first-half profit, but results came in at the better end of expectations. Rio said it was sticking to its $16 billion spending plans for the year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)