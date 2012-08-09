LONDON Aug 9 Gains in heavyweight miners lifted Britain's main share index early on Thursday, as solid results from Randgold Resources and expectations of fresh stimulus measures from top metals consumer China boosted the sector and equity markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent, or 8.96 points, at 5,854.88 points.

Randgold rose 3.1 percent after reporting a 10 percent rise in second-quarter profit, while Standard Chartered topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 3.2 percent, as the bank continued to fight back against a threat by a U.S. regulator to remove its licence due to its dealings with Iran.

"The trend is still to the upside. There's still quite a lot of bullishness out there," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)