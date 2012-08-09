* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct, at highest level since early April

* Randgold Resources, Standard Chartered top leaderboard

* AMEC slumps after Shore Capital downgrades stock

* Expectations of central bank stimulus buoy equity markets

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 9 Gains in heavyweight miners nudged Britain's main share index to fresh four-month highs on Thursday, as solid results from Randgold Resources and expectations of fresh stimulus measures from top metals consumer China boosted the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent, or 8.41 points higher, at 5,854.33 points - its best level since around early April.

The index was close to breaching the technically important level of 5,900 points - last reached in late March - and Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar felt the FTSE could extend beyond that to the next key level of 6,000 points.

"The trend is still to the upside. There's still quite a lot of bullishness out there. We are poised to move higher and I think we will hit 6,000 sooner rather than later," said Afsar.

Mining company Randgold was among the main winners on the FTSE 100 leaderboard, rising 3.1 percent after reporting a 10 percent rise in second-quarter profit.

Standard Chartered also topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 3.2 percent to 1,361 pence, as the bank continued to fight back against a threat by a U.S. regulator to remove its licence due to its dealings with Iran.

Afsar said he had used a 16.4 percent slump in the bank's stock price on Aug. 7 to buy Standard Chartered shares on the cheap.

"I think the sell-off was overdone. We are still buyers of Standard Chartered up to 14 pounds," he said.

EXPECTATIONS OF CENTRAL BANK STIMULUS

Mining and bank stocks are particularly sensitive to the health of the global economy, and the sectors were buoyed on Thursday by a fall in Chinese inflation, which spurred expectations that China could follow up rate cuts in June and July to stimulate its economy.

Technical indicators have also supported the likelihood of further rises in the FTSE 100, since the index has traded above its 200-day moving average level over the last month, which is often seen as a sign of potential further gains.

However, other traders have been more cautious, since talk of fresh central bank stimulus measures in Asia, Europe and the United States is yet to materialise in actual concrete action.

Among the main fallers on the FTSE 100 on Thursday was engineering group AMEC, which fell 6.3 percent after Shore Capital downgraded its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy."

JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond said he had taken up "short" positions on the FTSE - namely bets on further falls - for every 50 point gain on the FTSE.

"I'm still pretty cautious. I still think we're ripe for a fall," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)