LONDON Jan 14 Britain's FTSE 100 inched higher in early deals, echoing strength overnight in Asia, but with momentum fading as the index tackles highs not seen in four-and-a-half years.

London's blue chip index was up 2.53 points, or 0.1 percent at 6,124.11 by 0814 GMT, having added more than 2 percent since the start of 2013.

"Key resistance is seen around the 6,135 level, followed by an important one near the 6,200 level. It would be now important to watch whether the FTSE is able to stabilise above the 6,200 level or not," Atif Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

Miners led the modest blue chip gainers, with Eurasian Natural Resources the top riser, up 1.9 percent, with traders citing support from an upgrade in rating by Credit Suisse to "outperform" from "neutral".

(Written by David Brett)