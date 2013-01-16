(Corrects first percent reference in para 2 to points)
LONDON Jan 16 Britain's top share index fell
back on Wednesday, testing a key technical support level,
weighed by weak miners with Anglo American the leading
faller as one of its mines is hit by a strike.
At 0816 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 14.83
points, or 0.2 percent at 6,102.48. Traders said a close below
the index's 2011 high at around 6,100 would signal waning buying
momentum and may mark the start of a pullback for the index.
Anglo American shares shed 3.4 percent after workers at
South Africa's Rustenburg operations refused to go underground
in a protest at company plans to close mines.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)